For first time at Chepauk! Josh Inglis creates IPL history after blistering fifty against CSK

New Delhi:

Lucknow Super Giants batter Josh Inglis registered a major milestone during his blistering 85-run knock from 33 balls against the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 10. Inglis toyed with the CSK batters at the start after LSG were asked to bat first.

He put the hosts off the plan as he took down the likes of Akeal Hosein, Mukesh Choudhary and Anshul Kamboj. He took the visitors off to a flyer, helping the team reach 50 in just 3.4 overs.

Inglis went on to complete his fifty off just 17 balls, the third fastest for the LSG, which made CSK bowlers look clueless. He carried on his butcher mode and went on to make 85 from 33 deliveries before getting nicked behind off Jamie Overton.

Fastest 50s for LSG (by balls faced):

15 - Nicholas Pooran vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2023

16 - Nicholas Pooran vs MI, Mumbai WS, 2026

17 - Josh Inglis vs CSK, Chennai, 2026

18 - Nicholas Pooran vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2025

19 - Nicholas Pooran vs MI, Mumbai, 2024

Inglis hits fastest fifty at Chepauk

However, he registered a few records en route to a stellar knock. Inglis registered the fastest fifty by a player at Chepauk. Inglis' 17-ball fifty is also the first half-century at the MA Chidambaram Stadium to be scored in under 20 balls.

The Aussie star went on to add a few more to his tally, taking LSG to 91/1 at the end of the powerplay. The 91/1 is also the highest team total at Chepauk, going past the previous record of 80, which was created by LSG themselves in 2023.

LSG asked to bat first

Meanwhile, LSG were asked to bat first after CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss. "We're going to bowl first. The simple reason, the wicket has been covered for a while, and there was some rain around as well, so nothing special. (Does the pitch play differently in day matches?) Yes, it does play differently. The other day game I thought it played too much differently than what we had expected. But I think our job is to adapt as quickly as possible and try to do the rest. Bowling first, we will try to assess a couple of overs and then after that look to restrict them as soon as possible," Gaikwad said at the toss.

While CSK did not make a change, LSG brought in Inglis after recovering from his injury, as Avesh Khan also came in for Mayank Yadav. "We would have bowled first as well. We're definitely trying to look at each and every match from here. But at the same time, we've got to be consistent and look to play good cricket. I think just looking to play good cricket as of now. We had our moments. We had our chances in a lot of games but we couldn't finish it up. And that's the learning for us - as we move forward in the tournament, that's the only thing, like I said in Mumbai, that we're going to give our 200% regardless of every match. And we're trying to do that," LSG captain Rishabh Pant said.