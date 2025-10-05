For first-ever time! India take field against Pakistan in Women's ODI World Cup without two legends India face Pakistan in their second clash in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. The Women in Blue go without a legendary duo for the first time in a Women's ODI World Cup game against Pakistan in their clash in Colombo.

New Delhi:

India women lock horns against Pakistan in their Women's ODI World Cup 2025 clash at the R Premadasa Stadium on October 5. After beating Sri Lanka in the tournament opener, the Women in Blue will be looking to register back-to-back wins against the rivals.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur looks to break the World Cup jinx and bag the first title for the senior women's team after having suffered major heartbreaks in the ICC tournaments.

Meanwhile, India's clash against Pakistan marks the first time that the Women in Blue took the field against them without the legendary duo of Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, both of whom have retired. Raj, the former India skipper and record holder for most runs in women ODIs, retired from the sport in June 2022, marking an end to a decorated 23-year-old career.

Meanwhile, Goswami, the leading taker in the format, hung boots from international cricket in September 2024, drawing curtains to a 20-year-old fabled career.

India and Pakistan have faced each other four times in Women's ODI World Cups before their clash in Colombo on Sunday. In all four clashes, both players have been part of the Playing XI, with India having won all four of them.

First time since 1997 India play without Mithali or Jhulan

This World Cup also marks the first time since 1997 that India are playing without either of these two legends in a World Cup. Mithali played in all the ODI World Cups since 2000, while Jhulan has been part of the World Cups since 2005.

Coming to the India vs Pakistan rivalry in the women's game, the Women in Blue enjoy an unbeaten 11-0 record against the Pakistani side. During the Colombo clash, India were asked to bat first. The Women in Blue made one change to their Playing XI with Renuka Singh Thakur coming in for the ill Amanjot Kaur. Pakistan also made one tweak with Sadaf Shamas replacing Omaima Sohail.

"We're going to bowl first, looks like there could be some moisture on the wicket. One change for us - Sadaf Shamas replaces Omaima Sohail - our confidence is great, hopefully we'll play better today. Anything under 250 could be a good chase," Pakistan skipper Fatima said at the toss.

"We played a good series here before the WC. We're thinking positively and are looking to do well. One unfortunate change - Amanjot isn't playing (she's ill), Renuka Thakur replaces her. We've gelled well as a team and looking forward to today's contest," India skipper Harmanpreet said at the toss.