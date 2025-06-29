Fomer India skipper backs Shubman Gill to succeed as Test skipper after first Test loss against England Former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin recently came forward and opined that India's new Test skipper Shubman Gill needs time in role as the captain to succeed for the Indian team after the side's loss to England in the first Test.

Star India batter Shubman Gill was recently named the Indian team’s new Test skipper ahead of the side’s five-game Test series against England. The five-game series began from June 20, and it is safe to say that team India got off to a subpar start to the series as England registered a magnificent victory.

With England having the advantage going into the second Test of the series, many questions are being asked of new skipper Shubman Gill and his ability to lead the team forward in the longest format.

Speaking on the same, former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin took centre stage and came to Gill’s defence. He opined that Gill needs time in his role as the Test skipper in order to fully flourish.

“This is his just first match as a captain. You just can’t talk about captaincy; it’s too early to talk about captaincy. We should give him a fair chance, and he has just taken over. So, you should give him a lot of time and support. We cannot just complain and criticise players like that,” Azharuddin was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

“We lost because of batting collapse, but anyways, now they have to pick the right players, and bowling has to be perfect,” he added.

Azharuddin also talked about India’s dependence on Bumrah

There is no doubt that Jasprit Bumrah was the best performer for team India in the first Test against England. Taking five wickets in the first innings, Bumrah looked exceptional for the hosts, but according to Azharuddin, the side is too dependent on Bumrah.

“They are too much dependent on Bumrah. It’s not easy because you need more experienced bowlers, and they should play Kuldeep Yadav,” Azharuddin said. It is worth noting that for the second Test of the series, both England and India will lock horns at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from July 2.

