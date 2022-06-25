Florentin Pogba all set to debut on Indian circuit, signed by ATK Mohun Bagan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Florentin Pogba

The soccer scene in India has started to kick off slowly and the clubs in the country have been trying extremely hard to sign some famous players to generate enough interest in the game. In one such process Indian Super League heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan center-back Florentin Pogba, the elder brother of 2018 World Cup-winning French midfielder Paul.

"It feels exciting to have joined a club as big as ATK Mohun Bagan. It makes me very proud. This legacy of the club is its jersey. I'm looking forward to the day I turn up in gree-and-maroon," This is a new challenge for me. It will give me a chance to know the country, new championships and many clubs. It's huge to me," said Florentin Pogba just after he was signed by ATK Mohun Bagan. Alongside Florentine, ATK Mohun Bagan has also ended up signing Australian A-League star defender Brendan Hamill which will strengthen their defense before they head into AFC Cup inter-zonal semifinal in September.

ATK Mohun Bagan's head coach Juan Ferrando recently came under heavy criticism after the side struggled with their defense owing to injury concerns over Spanish centre-back Tiri and India star Sandesh Jhingan. With Tiri ruled out, there are clouds of doubts looming over Sandesh Jhingan's fitness. Addressing Pogba's signing, Ferrando said "He can create an attack from the defense and give the forwards good passes to score goals". Unlike Paul Pogba, who plays for France, Florentin represents Guinea and has 30 caps for the national side since making his debut as a 19-year-old in 2010.

