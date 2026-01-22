Fixing allegation hit Bangladesh cricket again, after Sylhet Titans advisor claims BPL 'match was sold' Sylhet Titans adviser Fahim Al Chowdhury alleged match-fixing after his team’s BPL playoff loss, resigning and claiming an insider betrayed the side. His late-night social media remarks have reignited controversy around the league.

Dhaka:

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) was thrust back into controversy after a senior figure from one of its teams publicly alleged match-fixing, just hours after a decisive playoff defeat ended the franchise’s campaign.

The accusation came from Sylhet Titans adviser Fahim Al Chowdhury following his team’s elimination from the tournament. Sylhet were beaten by Rajshahi Warriors by 12 runs in the second qualifier, a result that ended their campaign. Soon after the loss, Fahim announced his resignation from his advisory role and later addressed supporters through a live broadcast on social media.

The match itself had appeared finely balanced. While chasing a target of 166, Sylhet were well placed during the latter stages before a sudden slowdown shifted momentum. The collapse prompted visible frustration within the camp, which later escalated into public allegations of internal wrongdoing.

During the late-night Facebook Live session, Fahim alleged that an unnamed individual connected to the team had deliberately compromised the contest, claiming he had prior information pointing to misconduct.

“Dear Bangladesh, dear people of Sylhet, I want to share some important information with you. Today’s match was severely tainted. I have received reliable information that a person involved in the match sold himself. He lied to us, betrayed Sylhet, and cheated Sylhet Titans. Most importantly, he cruelly betrayed the emotions of the people of Sylhet,” he shared on social media.

Today’s loss was a loss driven by betrayal: Fahim

Fahim described the emotional toll the alleged incident had taken on him and insisted that financial motives could have been addressed without resorting to corruption. He also rejected the notion that Sylhet’s exit was a simple sporting failure.

“There was no need for this. He could have told me how much money he needed, and it would have been arranged. This truth has truly broken me. I will not let this end here. The issue will be investigated thoroughly, and appropriate action will be taken against those responsible. Today’s loss was a loss driven by betrayal. Those who watched the match will understand what I mean. I want to tell you once again, this was not our loss. This loss was completely compromised. It was fixing, and Sylhet was betrayed,” he said.

Fahim further claimed that corruption had long plagued the tournament and said the latest episode had devastated both players and supporters.

“I knew beforehand that the BPL was riddled with betrayal and gambling. But today, our players are completely demoralised. The entire people of Sylhet have been brought to tears because of betrayal. I will not let him go so easily.”

Match-fixing allegations have surfaced in earlier editions of the BPL, though none have led to definitive conclusions. For the current season, the Bangladesh Cricket Board appointed former ICC Anti-Corruption Unit head Alex Marshall in an effort to strengthen oversight. Fahim’s statements have now added renewed pressure on authorities to respond as the league once again faces scrutiny.