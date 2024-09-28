Five retentions, one RTM possible as IPL Governing Council set to confirm rules, auction date soon

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI IPL Trophy.

The speculations over the IPL auction retention rules have become the talk of the town even though the bidding war is still a little far. Franchises would be devising their strategies to build a new team after the retention rules are officially confirmed.

As per a recent report in ESPNCricinfo, the ten IPL franchises are likely to be allowed to retain up to five players alongside one Right to Match (RTM) card. The IPL Governing Council meeting is scheduled for Saturday evening; the major talking point will be deciding on the retention rules.

The report in ESPNCricinfo added that there is no confirmation on the number of Indian players to be retained or if there will be a cap on the retained overseas players. There is no confirmation on the auction purse of the teams but it is likely to be around INR 115-120 crore.

Notably, the date for the mega auctions, which are expected to take place in the second week of November, could be announced along with its venue.

