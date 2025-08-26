Five players to keep an eye on in Duleep Trophy as India's Test season awaits The forthcoming edition of the Duleep Trophy will begin on August 28. Ahead of that, check five cricketers that the selectors will keep an eye on, especially with the Test series against South Africa and West Indies in mind.

The Duleep Trophy is set to begin on August 28, with North Zone playing East Zone and Central Zone taking on NorthEast Zone. By virtue of their dominance in the previous edition of the zonal tournaments and in the Ranji Trophy, West Zone and South Zone have already qualified for the semi-finals, which will be played on September 4 in Bengaluru.

Notably, the upcoming Duleep Trophy holds a lot of importance, given that India’s domestic season is on the cards. The Shubman Gill-led side will host West Indies and South Africa later in the year and to strengthen the red-ball squad, the focus will be on the Duleep Trophy and its performers. Here are the five players that the selectors will keep an eye on with the team selection in mind:

5. Abhimanyu Easwaran

Bengal and East Zone opener Abhimanyu Easwaran was in the squad for the Australia and England tour, but failed to earn a spot in the playing XI. The upcoming home season is the perfect opportunity to prove his worth and not just feature as a back-up opener, but earn a spot. The competition is intense at the moment, but the 29-year-old can defy the odds, and the team management will keep a close eye on how to progresses in the tournament.

4. Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma has done well for India in the shortest format of the game and will be gunning to be a regular in the other two as well. The middle order of the Test team still looks shaky, and a place can open up in the future. Some of the players are still auditioning for the number 3 and 6 spots, and if Tilak gets going, he can seal one of them. Captaining South Zone, Tilak will be one of the players to watch out for.

3. Mohammed Shami

Once an unmovable force, Mohammed Shami has lost his place in the Test side. The team management felt he wasn’t fit enough for the England series, and that means the Duleep Trophy is the perfect opportunity to prove himself and get back into the squad. With Jasprit Bumrah expected to miss the majority of the home Tests, Shami can be an excellent option if he does well in the Duleep Trophy.

2. Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan was very close to making his India comeback in the England series, but an injury ruined his chances. With there being no information on Rishabh Pant’s return, the team management will be keeping an eye on the East Zone player, as they prefer an attacking player in the middle order. Kishan can be an excellent choice, but he, too, will face competition from Dhruv Jurel and Narayan Jagadeeshan.

1. Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan has arguably done no wrong, yet he has failed to seal a spot in the Indian team for the England tour. The Duleep Trophy remains another option for the Mumbai and West Zone batter to prove his mettle and get back into the India Test squad. He has done well in the ongoing Buchi Babu, scoring a century and will be hoping to keep up with the momentum.