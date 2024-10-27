First wicket of new edition! India's Shikha Pandey strikes early on WBBL debut for Brisbane Heat - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shikha Pandey was one of the stars of the show for Brisbane Heat on her Women's Big Bash League debut

Last year's runners-up, the Brisbane Heat began their Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) campaign with a terrific win against the defending champions Adelaide Strikers in the tournament opener, which was the repeat of the 2023-24 final. Jess Jonassen and WBBL debutant Shikha Pandey were the stars of the Heat's outstanding bowling effort that saw the Strikers score just 133 runs in their innings despite a half-century by skipper Tahlia McGrath with Charli Knott shining with the bat in hand to control the visitors' chase at the Adelaide Oval.

Pandey, who has played alongside Jonassen in the WPL for the Delhi Capitals and recently in the WCPL for the Trinbago Knight Riders drew the first blood in WBBL 10 with the big wicket of Laura Wolvaardt. Pandey, bowling her second over, the third innings of the Strikers' innings, bowled outside off and Wolvaardt couldn't hold herself from playing an aerial shot but handed a simple catch to the mid-off fielder, Jonassen, the Heat captain herself.

Pandey was miserly as well as really accurate as she didn't give the Strikers' batters any room. Pandey also accounted for Bridget Patterson's wicket to end up with figures of 4/14.

For Strikers, McGrath, Katie Mack was the only other one with any significant contribution with the bat. However, those two were a bit slow to get off from the blocks and Heat were always in the game on a good wicket at the Adelaide Oval. Pandey also got the golden arm cap for now after the match following a couple of wickets.

Heat too lost wickets at regular intervals, especially in the middle overs, however, Charli Knott, controlled the innings beautifully to remain unbeaten on 44 off just 30 deliveries to help her side get to the target in just 18 overs. Knott was adjudged the player of the match as Heat opened their account in the opening game of the tournament on a triple-header day.