First time in WT20I history, India become maiden full-member side to register historic record Smriti Mandhana registered her name in the history books with a century in the first T20I against England. Meanwhile, India have registered a historic record in T20I cricket.

New Delhi:

The Indian women's team kick-started the five-match T20I series against England with a thumping win in Nottingham. Smriti Mandhana's ton and Shree Charani's four-wicket haul headlined India's prolific outing at Trent Bridge as India defeated the English side by 97 runs, England's biggest loss in the format.

Standing in for the injured skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Mandhana slammed 112 as he became the first-ever Indian woman's player to hit centuries in all three formats of international cricket.

Her 112 is also the highest score by an Indian women's player in the format, going past Harmanpreet Kaur's 103 that she had hit against New Zealand in 2018.

Mandhana and Shafali Verma partnered each other for a 77-run opening stand, the 21st such T20I cricket, which is now a record. Meanwhile, India have created history with their 210-run first innings score.

For the first time in the history of T20I cricket, a full-member team has scored 200-plus scores in back-to-back T20I matches. They had hit 217/4 in their previous T20I against West Indies in December 2024 at the DY Patil, which is their highest score in the format.

The 210/5 that the Women in Blue made against the Three Lions is their second highest in the format.

Meanwhile, Mandhana had become the first Indian woman to smash centuries in all formats of international cricket. She became just the fifth cricketer overall to have achieved the feat, joining the likes of Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Beth Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt.

With the ball, Shree Charani put up a stellar show to pin England down after the visitors had already bruised the hosts with a towering total and early strikes. The youngster picked up 4/13 in her 3.5 overs as she bagged the second-best figures by an Indian woman on T20I debut, behind Sravanthi Naidu's 4/9 in 2014.