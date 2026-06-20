First time in ODIs for India! Rohit Sharma, Prasidh Krishna create unique record in 3rd Afghanistan ODI

New Delhi:

Rohit Sharma and Prasidh Krishna combined to create a unique record for India during the third ODI against Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as the speedster jolted the opposition batting line-up on Saturday, June 20. Prasidh, who made a return to the Playing XI after missing the second ODI, quickly turned heads with his performances.

The beanpole pacer produced a Test match bowling show as he removed the first four wickets of Afghanistan with an impeccable performance of seam bowling and bounce that he extracted from the Chepauk surface.

Prasidh removed Gurbaz, Shah and Zadran

He took a wicket off his first ball of the match when he removed danger-man Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the second over of the game. Rohit Sharma took an easy catch behind the stumps after Gurbaz poked at a ball seaming away on the outside of the off stump.

It seemed to be a similar pattern to follow as Prasidh then got Rahmat Shah caught at slips on a back-of-a-length ball that came in before holding its line. Rohit took the catch again at the slips. Another similar dismissal happened again when the Gujarat Titans pacer nicked Ibrahim Zadran behind to the slips with a ball that was identical to the Gurbaz dismissal. Rohit was the one to take the catch again.

Meanwhile, Rohit and Prasidh combined to create a unique record in ODI cricket. They have become the first Indian pair to effect all the first three dismissals in an ODI match and just the fourth one overall.

Same bowler and fielder/keeper combination taking first three wickets in a men's ODI innings:

b Douglas Hondo c Alistair Campbell vs IND, 2002

b Alzarri Joseph c Shai Hope (wk) vs ENG, 2017

b Saurabh Netravalkar c Smit Patel (wk) vs UAE, 2024

b Prasidh Krishna c Rohit Sharma vs AFG, 2026

Prasidh was so hard to play that he bowled the first two overs as maidens. He gave his first run on the 16th ball he bowled, which was a boundary by Rahmat Shah on a ball that was on middle and leg as he tucked him for a four towards fine leg.

India asked to bowl

India were asked to bowl first after Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss. The visitors made four changes, while the Men in Blue made three as they look for a series sweep, having already taken a 2-0 lead.

India rotated KL Rahul, Arsheep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav as Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh and Harsh Dubey returned for the third game.

Teams:

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav

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