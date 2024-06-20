First time in 51 years! India and South Africa Women create history in Bengaluru during 2nd ODI

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India vs South Africa

India Women sealed the three-match series against South Africa on Wednesday (June 19) winning the second game by just four runs. After putting up a poor display in the opening game, the visitors fought well and in fact, were well within touching distance of creating history. South Africa almost chased down the 326-run target but Pooja Vastrakar's exceptional final over denied them history.

Nevertheless, the two teams, together made history. For India, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur smashed centuries scoring 136 and 103* runs to power India to its highest ODI total ever at home. However, South Africa also did well in response with two of their best players Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp hitting centuries as well. A total of four centuries were scored in a Women's ODI for the first time in history.

The previous record was of three tons in a single game between England and South Africa Women back in June 2018 when Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Taylor and Lizelle Lee had crossed the three-digit mark to create a record. Overall in international cricket, this is the fourth instance of four batters scoring a century as it has happened three times in Men's cricket.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in 2023-24, India vs Australia in 2013-14 and Pakistan vs Australia in 1998-99 are the Men's ODI matches in which four centuries were hit in total in each of these games.

Other records created in IND-W vs SA-W second ODI

A total of 15 sixes were hit in the match, eight by India and seven by South Africa. In fact, eight sixes by India in an innings is also the most for the Harmanpreet Kaur's side in ODIs. Also, a total of 646 runs were scored in the game which is the second highest aggregate in a Women's ODI with the highest being 678 runs between England and South Africa during the 2017 World Cup.