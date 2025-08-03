First time in 36 years! India's batting trio creates special record in Test cricket Star India players Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, and Shubman Gill, on the back of their brilliant form in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 went on to register their names in a unique list after accomplishing huge feat.

London:

The Indian team has maintained a dominant position ahead of day 4 of the ongoing fifth and final test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Taking on the hosts at The Oval in London, India put in a brilliant show with the bat in the second innings of the game, and the same has been the case throughout the series.

Over the five-game series, there have been several instances of the Indian batters being exceptional and posting big totals on the board through stellar knocks. With a plethora of records broken, the trio of Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, and Shubman Gill also went on to equal a 36-year-old record.

The Indian trio became the only fifth trio to individually score 500+ runs in a test series. Alan Melville, Bruce Mitchell, and Dudley Nourse were the first trio to achieve the feat when they performed brilliantly for South Africa in the England tour back in 1947.

India hoping to draw Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025

The five-game affair between England and India has been quite memorable for the fans. Throughout the five tests, the two sides have given it their all in hopes of winning, and with the fifth test approaching its final stages, England currently holds the lead in the series, as they won the first and the third tests.

The Indian team, on the other hand, won the second test and drew the fourth one. The visitors are also in command of the fifth game, and a win will mean that the series will end 2-2, which would be the only positive result for India.

Trios to score 500+ runs individually in a test series:

1. Alan Melville, Bruce Mitchell, and Dudley Nourse against England in 1947

2. Ian Chappell, Bill Lawry, and Doug Walters against the West Indies in 1968/69

3. Roy Fredericks, Gordon Greenidge, and Vivian Richards against England in 1976

4. Dean Jones, Mark Taylor, and Steve Waugh against England in 1989

5. Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, and Shubman Gill against England in 2025

