First time in 24 years! India's home dominance meets humiliating end with 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand

Image Source : AP Rishabh Pant plays an aerial during the third Test vs New Zealand at Wankhede.

New Zealand inflicted a 3-0 whitewash on India by winning the third Test in Mumbai by 25 runs on Sunday (November 3). New Zealand's win over India is historic as they become the only team after South Africa to sweep India in a Test series at home since the turn of the 21st century.

Day three began on a positive note for India as they used just 17 balls to bundle New Zealand out for 174 runs in their second innings. Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Ajaz Patel to give India the much-needed breakthrough and also completed his second five-wicket haul in the game.

However, Jadeja must not have imagined that he would be required to hold the willow in the middle in less than 45 minutes. India's batting, as has been the case throughout the series, was found wanting yet again. Rohit Sharma was the first wicket to fall as he got late on a pull shot against Matt Henry.

Rohit's dismissal brought Shubman Gill to the crease but before he could repeat his heroics in the match Ajaz cleaned him up with a delivery which held its line and crashed into his off-stump. In came Virat Kohli but he also had no answers to Ajaz's sorcery and was caught at first slip.

Virat's wicket caused pandemonium in the middle and triggered a batting collapse. Yashasvi Jaiswal fell seven balls later and India were reduced to 28/4. Ajaz Patel gave another mini heartbreak to India as he dismissed Sarfaraz Khan for just one.

With half the side back in the dressing for just 29, India required a key partnership and it came in the form of 42 runs between Pant and Jadeja for the sixth wicket. However, before they could get India any further, Ajaz struck again and dismissed Jadeja at an individual score of six runs.