First time in 19 years! Bangladesh register unwanted record in Champions Trophy clash vs India Bangladesh fought hard against India on Thursday in their Champions Trophy opener but their 229-run target didn't prove to be enough to win the match. Their top-order collapse after opting to bat not only cost them the game but they also registered an unwanted record.

Bangladesh put up an admirable fight in their opening game of the Champions Trophy on Thursday (February 20). Even though they lost the match, the Tigers made India work hard for their victory. In fact, things could've got even more interesting had Bangladesh held on to catches and grabbed the run-out chances. The top-order collapse after opting to bat proved to be the difference in the end as India won the match by six wickets chasing down 229 runs.

After their skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat, Bangladesh found themselves in trouble at 35/5 in the ninth over. At the end of the first 10 overs, they were 39/5. Had Rohit Sharma not dropped the catch and denied a hat-trick to Axar Patel, things could've got worse for them. However, even then, Bangladesh became the first team to lose five or more wickets in the first 10 overs in the Champions Trophy since 2006.

Pakistan were the last team to suffer this fate against South Africa as they lost six wickets in the first 10 overs with just 27 runs on the board. Bangladesh feature in this list two more times as they lost six wickets for 44 runs in 10 overs of innings against New Zealand in 2002 and then were five down for 26 runs against the West Indies in the 2004 Champions Trophy.

Most wickets lost in first 10 overs of innings in Champions Trophy

44/6 BAN vs NZ Colombo SSC 2002

27/6 PAK vs SA Mohali 2006

26/5 BAN vs WI Southampton 2004

39/5 BAN vs Ind Dubai 2025

Coming back to the match, it was a procession early on in Dubai as Soumya Sarkar, Najmul and Mushfiqur Rahim bagged ducks while Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored only five runs. Tanzid Hasan looked good for a brief period mustering 25 runs but Axar Patel sent him back in his very first over. However, thanks to a record partnership between Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali, Bangladesh managed to post a competitive total of 228 runs. But it didn't prove to be enough as India chased down the target courtesy of a brilliant century from Shubman Gill.