First time in 148 years of international cricket! Canada set unwanted record against Scotland Canada and Scotland faced each other in the 82nd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 on Sunday (August 31). The clash witnessed Canada setting an unwanted record in international cricket for the first time in 148 years.

Canada and Scotland locked horns against each other on Sunday (August 31), and the clash witnessed a never-before-seen record in international cricket. Batting first, Canada's both openers - Ali Nadeem and Yuvraj Samra - got out for a duck on the first two balls of the innings. This is the first time in international cricket in any format that both the openers were dismissed on the first two balls of the innings.

After opting to bowl first, Scotland's left-arm pacer Brad Currie sent back Ali Nadeem on the very first delivery of the innings who edged the ball to Mark Watt who pouched a simple catch at the first slip. The other opener, Samra, was at the other end but as fate had it, he got run out in the unluckiest way.

Pargat Singh drove the second delivery straight back at the bowler (Currie), who deflected the ball onto the stumps, only to find Yuvraj Samra out of his crease at the non-striker's end. The batter backed up a little too much and couldn't react quickly enough after the ball got deflected off the bowler's hands.

Yuvraj got out without facing a ball, and for the first time in the history of international cricket, the openers got out on the first two balls of the innings.

Scotland steamroll Canada in low-scoring affair

Brad Currie proved to be the wrecker-in-chief as he left Canada reeling at 18/5, picking up three wickets in his opening spell, apart from the run-out that sent back Samra. At 32/6, it seemed like Canada would be bowled out for less than 50 runs. However, their wicketkeeper batter Shreyas Movva notched up 60 runs and was well supported by the lower-order batters as they posted a fighting total of 184 runs on the board.

But the score didn't prove to be enough at all. Scotland chased down the target in just 41.5 overs with George Munsey scoring an unbeaten 84 while skipper Richie Berrington also mustered 64 runs.

