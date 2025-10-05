First batter in history! Sidra Amin does what no Pakistan batter has achieved against India in women's ODIs Sidra Amin, the senior Pakistan batter, achieved what no player from her country has been able to in previous 11 Women's ODIs against India, that too in the World Cup game in Colombo. India posted a tricky score of 247 runs on the board, after losing the toss.

Colombo:

Veteran Pakistan batter Sidra Amin became the first player from her country to hit a six against India in Women's ODIs ever. In the previous 11 fixtures between the two nations in almost 20 years, no Pakistani batter had hit even one six against India Women but Amin, the in-form batter for Pakistan, finally broke the streak as push came to shove for Fatima Sana and Co, chasing a 248-run target against the Women in Blue in the World Cup clash in Colombo on Sunday, October 5.

Pakistan had already lost three wickets in the first 11 overs and needed someone to drop anchor and take the side's innings to safety and Amin, who was coming off a couple of centuries against South Africa in the ODI series just before the World Cup, played a key role in building a partnership with Natalia Parvaiz and when the partnership started to build, she started playing shots.

Amin hit nine fours and that one lone six during her innings, while Parvaiz's 33 included four boundaries, all of them fours.

Those three early wickets did set Pakistan women back and Amin and Parvaiz were always playing a catchup since then but were still being able to play their shots and try and attempt the run-chase, which was always going away from them by every passing over. The duo stitched a 69-run stand for the fourth wicket and Amin got past Nida Dar's 68 to get to the highest score by a Pakistani woman against India in ODIs, but India got the win, eventually.

Sneh Rana had the last laugh as she chipped in with two late wickets, before it was Deepti Sharma and Kranti Goud as India's combined bowling effort helped them defend a score of 247 by a margin of 88 runs. This was Pakistan's second consecutive loss while India despite their shortcomings had four points on the board.