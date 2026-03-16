Fire alarm creates chaos during cricket match in Australia, play stopped for 25 minutes in Sheffield Shield

Hobart:

The third day's play of the Tasmania vs New South Wales match in the Sheffield Shield was interrupted due to a fire alarm on Monday. The play had to be stopped for nearly half an hour before it resumed, and Tasmania were in control of the game at stumps.

The incident happened during the second session of the day, when a fire alarm created chaos, echoing through the stands of the Blundstone Arena. The bowler was gearing up to bowl at the time but play had to be stopped, as the umpires told the players to leave the grandstands and head to the centre of the pitch. The Tasmania Fire Service checked every area behind the members' stand.

Eventually, it was found that it was a false alarm that went off due to a malfunctioning device in the kitchen at the venue. Once it was declared that everyone was safe, play resumed.

Tasmania on top heading into Day 4

As far as the match is concerned, Tasmania have recovered well after being skittled for just 198 runs in their first innings. Their bowlers stepped up to the task to help them gain a crucial 20-run lead as the New South Wales team was bundled out for 178 runs. Lawrence Neil-Smith picked up four wickets while Matthew Kuhnemann and Kieran Elliott also starred with three and two scalps respectively.

In their second innings, Tasmnia recovered from a precarious start of 10/3 thanks to fifties from Jake Weatherald, Jordan Silk, Jake Doran and Kuhnemann. They posted 341 runs on the board, to set a target of 362 runs in front of New South Wales. On the eiter side of the break due to false alarm, Tasmania strengthened their position and tried to bat the opposition out of the game.

At stumps, NSW were 20/1 and need 342 more runs to win the game on the final day. It remains to be seen whether they will be able to do it or Tasmania end up winning the game.

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