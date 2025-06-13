Finn Allen breaks Chris Gayle's world record with 151-run knock in MLC 2025 Finn Allen set the stage ablaze in the opening game of the Major League Cricket (MLC) today while playing for San Francisco Unicorns against the Washington Freedom. Allen smashed a stunning 151 off just 51 deliveries as his team posted a mammoth total of 269 runs in 20 overs.

The third edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) got underway today at the Oakland Coliseum in California with the match between the San Francisco Unicorns and Washington Freedom. The Unicorns opener Finn Allen set the stage on fire with a blazing knock of 151 runs off just 51 deliveries and in the process, broke Chris Gayle's world record in T20 cricket.

Allen smashed a staggering 19 sixes during his blitzkrieg and became the player to hit the most sixes in an innings in T20 cricket history. Earlier, the Universe Boss Chris Gayle held this record, having smashed 18 sixes during his unbeaten 146-run knock in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Gayle smashed 146 runs in BPL 2017 final

Notably, Gayle's knock came in the final of the BPL season back in 2017 when he scored 146 runs off just 69 balls with five fours and 18 sixes for Rangpur Riders against Dhaka Dynamites. The Riders posted a total of 206 runs for the loss of only one wicket in 20 overs, thanks to his knock. The Rangpur Riders ended up winning the clash comfortably by 57 runs to lift the BPL trophy.

Finn Allen played an innings to remember in T20 cricket history

Meanwhile, Finn Allen didn't spare any bowler from the opposition and smacked sixes for fun on the baseball-turned cricket ground with uneven dimensions. He scored runs at a stunning strike rate of 296.08 and smacked 134 out of his 151 runs in boundaries.

San Francisco Unicorns post a record total

On the back of Fin Allen's record-breaking knock, San Francisco posted a mammoth total of 269 runs in their 20 overs, the highest ever total in the history of MLC. Apart from Allen, Sanjay Krishnamurthi and Hassan Khan also played vital hands, scoring 36 and 38 runs respectively at a strike rate of 180 and 211.11.

Players with the most sixes in an innings in T20 cricket

Players Runs Sixes Team Opposition Year Finn Allen 151 19 San Francisco Unicorns Washington Freedom 2025 Chris Gayle 146* 18 Rangpur Riders Dhaka Dynamites 2017 Sahil Chauhan 144* 18 Estonia Cyprus 2024 Chris Gayle 175* 17 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Pune Warriors 2013 Punit Bisht 146* 17 Meghalaya Mizoram 2021

