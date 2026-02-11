Finn Allen breaks Abhishek Sharma's world record with blistering knock against UAE Finn Allen hammered an unbeaten 84 off 50 balls as New Zealand chased down 174 against UAE without losing a wicket in Chennai, sealing a historic 10-wicket win. He broke Abhishek Sharma’s record for the fastest 5,000 T20 runs in balls faced and became the third-fastest to 100 T20I sixes.

Chennai:

Chasing 174 runs against UAE, New Zealand openers Finn Allen and Tim Seifert stole the show, cementing a 10-wicket win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It marked the second-highest successful run chase in men’s T20Is without a dismissal. Pakistan hold the record for the highest such chase, having overhauled a 200-run target against England in Karachi in 2022.

Meanwhile, Allen remained unbeaten on 84 off 50 deliveries, while Seifert blasted an unbeaten 89 from just 42 balls and was adjudged the Player of the Match against UAE. Their havoc helped New Zealand earn their first-ever 10-wicket victory in T20 World Cup history.

The knock was even more special for Allen, who surpassed Abhishek Sharma’s world record for the fastest to 5,000 T20 runs in terms of balls faced. Abhishek had reached the milestone in 2,898 balls last month, but Allen bettered the mark by getting there in just 2,854 deliveries.

Third fastest to 100 T20I sixes

During his innings, Allen struck five sixes against the UAE, and in the process became the third-fastest batter to reach 100 sixes in T20Is. West Indies’ Evin Lewis leads the list, achieving the milestone in 789 balls, while Austria’s Karanbir Singh sits second, getting there in 813 deliveries.

With two wins now behind their back, New Zealand have moved an inch closer to the Super 8 stage. However, ahead of that, the team suffered a major blow as ODI captain Michael Bracewell was ruled out of the T20 World Cup. The 34-year-old reinjured his left calf and is set to be out of action for at least three weeks.

Next up, the BlackCaps will play South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Proteas, in the meantime, have defeated Canada by 57 runs in their opening game and will play Afghanistan on February 11 before taking on New Zealand on the 14th night.

