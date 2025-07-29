Finland bowler creates history against Estonia, registers quickest 5-wicket haul in T20Is Finland's Mahesh Tambe broke the T20I record for the fastest five-wicket haul against Estonia. Finland won the series decider in Tallinn by five wickets and hence the series 2-1. Estonia won the second game but collapsed to 141 all-out in the decider against Tambe's medium pace.

Tallinn:

Finland medium pacer Mahesh Tambe ran riot in Tallinn on Sunday, July 27 to create a T20I record against Estonia in the series finale. Tambe, who bowled just two overs in his spell, recorded the quickest ever five-wicket haul in international T20 cricket off just eight balls to play a critical role in Finland winning the series decider and hence, the series 2-1.

Tambe, who came on to bowl in the 17th over of the innings, took wickets on the third, fourth and sixth balls of his over while missing a hat-trick in that over. However, the right-arm pacer returned in the 19th over to take wickets on the first and second deliveries of his second over, not only to complete his hat-trick but also record the fastest five-wicket haul in T20I history in just eight balls.

Tambe broke Bahrain's Junaid Aziz's record, who took a five-wicket haul in just 10 balls in 2022 against Germany.

Quickest five-wicket hauls in T20Is (by balls taken)

8 - Mahesh Tambe (Finland) v Estonia, 2025*

10 - Junaid Aziz (Bahrain) v Germany, 2022

11 - Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) v Ireland, 2017

11 - Moazzam Baig (Malawi) v Cameroon, 2024

11 - Khizer Hayat (Malaysia) v Hong Kong, 2020

Interestingly, Estonia's Sahil Chauhan, who was Tambe's first victim, holds the record for fastest T20I century (off just 27 balls), doing it last year against Cyprus.

Tambe laid the foundation of Finland's win on Sunday as at 118/4 in the 17th over, Estonia were well on their way to get to a score in excess of 160. However, Tambe's fifer poured cold water over those ideas. Aravind Mohan's 67-run knock, albeit off 60 deliveries, helped Finland hold one end, before the likes of Jordan O'Brien and Amjad Sher finished it off for the visitors.