Financial hindrances sees Ireland Cricket cancel home series against Afghanistan Ireland Cricket recently came forward and announced that they will be cancelling their upcoming home series against Afghanistan due to financial problems.

Ireland Cricket have made the major announcement to shelve plans to host a multi-format series against Afghanistan in 2025, citing financial reasons. It is worth noting that Ireland Cricket have a busy summer schedule, which includes tours by England Men's T20I side and Zimbabwe Women.

Interestingly, going by the Men's Future Tours Program (FTP), Ireland were set to play a Test match against Afghanistan, and the series would have included three ODIs and three T20I matches as well. However, the entirety of the series has now been cancelled.

The cancellation saw many come forward and discuss whether Ireland Cricket made the decision to not play against Afghanistan by following in the footsteps of England and Australia. However, Warren Deutrom, Cricket Ireland chief executive, came forward and clarified that the reason to not play Afghanistan was a financial one.

"One planned series that won't go ahead for financial reasons is against Afghanistan. This decision is part of our management of short-term budgetary constraints, as well as our requirement to comply with the Board's mandate to deliver balanced investment across the organisation's strategic objectives,” Deutrom was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

The side has only hosted two of the last 10 Tests that they have played, and they are looking for a change in the scenario. Despite having minimal experience, Ireland Cricket have been putting in their best effort to provide the best facilities to both the opponents and their own players. In August 2024, the Irish government sanctioned the development of an international stadium, and with the work still ongoing, the board has their sights set on co-hosting the 2030 T20 World Cup alongside England and Scotland.

"Off the field, recent Programme for Government announcements will enable us to continue our planning for the new Dublin stadium and for the 2030 T20 World Cup, while we're looking forward to announcing infrastructure and facilities investments across Ireland as part of our expanded Club Fund," Deutrom said.