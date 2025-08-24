'Feels savage': Veteran England bowler Kate Cross taken aback by World Cup snub England packed their Women's World Cup squad with four spinners keeping in mind the sub-continent conditions and hence, the veteran pacer Kate Cross missed out on selection. Cross acknowledged that she hasn't been at her best in recent times but expected her name to be in the squad at least.

London:

England named their 15-strong Women's World Cup squad, led by Nat Sciver-Brunt with most of the familiar faces including Heather Knight and Danni Wyatt-Hode returning while the likes of Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross and Alice Davidson-Richards not finding a place. The squad also marked a return for leg-spinner Sarah Glenn, who was among four spinners alongside Linsey Smith, Charlie Dean and Sophie Eclestone, which meant that Cross, an extra pacer didn't find a place in the side.

Cross, who has been a regular in the ODI side, hasn't had a great run in the lead-up to the World Cup, but the 33-year-old was definitely taken aback by not finding a place in the squad, by acknowledging that her recent performances haven't been up to the standard.

"It's hard to take, because I don't feel like I've done enough to deserve not being on that plane," Cross said her podcast with Alex Hartley, 'No Balls.' "Everyone that is a current player who doesn't get selected is going to disagree with selections and going to think that they should be there," Cross added suggesting that she has fallen out of favour for the new coach Charlotte Edwards, who took charge of the national team ahead of the current English summer.

"What I'm really struggling to get my head around is it all feels like it's happened so quickly that I've just clearly fallen out of favour with Lot [England coach Charlotte Edwards]. That's a hard bit to get my head [around]. If I'd had 14-18 months of being pretty average at cricket and not performing in an England shirt, then I think I'd understand it a bit more.

"I guess to an extent I have, because I didn't have the best summer in an England shirt and I had a really tough winter and missed out a lot through the back injury. But I think leading into that, I definitely didn't feel like I wouldn't be on the plane. Being in the best XI [is] a different conversation, but [not even] being on the plane… It feels savage," she added.

In six ODIs Cross has played since December, the right-arm pacer took just three wickets and in her most recent appearance against India in Southampton last month, seh conceded 60 runs in 9.2 overs, going wicketless. Since the World Cup matches will take place across India and in Colombo in Sri Lanka, the conditions will be spin-friendly and unfortunately for Cross, she didn't find place. Lauren Bell and Lauren Filer were the two pacers picked, apart from skipper Sciver-Brunt, who is also a more than a decent seam option in the middle overs.