BBL Season 12: Afghanistan speedster Fazalhaq Farooqi's contract terminated by Sydney Thunders

The Sydney Thunder have terminated their deal with Afghanistan left-arm pace bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi after a 'behaviour' incident triggered an investigation by Cricket Australia's Integrity Unit. The Thunder said the club received a complaint about the behaviour of Farooqi following an incident on Thursday, December 15, and referred it to CA for investigation.

Following that investigation, and a subsequent hearing and ruling by a CA Conduct commissioner, the Thunder have decided to terminate Farooqi's contract. Farooqi had already played one match for the Thunder – taking 2-20 and making a first-ball duck with the bat – before the incident took place.

Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon said: "The behaviours displayed by Fazalhaq Farooqi sit outside our values and it was determined that his contract be terminated.

"Our focus now is providing the necessary support to those affected by this incident."

A CA statement said the details of the incident were confidential, and neither CA or the Thunder would add any further comment.

Farooqi played three more matches for the Thunder between the incident and today's announcement his contract would be torn up. Last Friday, the day after the incident, the Thunder made global headlines when they were bowled out for 15 by the Adelaide Strikers, of which Farooqi contributed one and was the not out batter when the innings ended in the sixth over. He had earlier taken 3-20 with the ball.

Farooqi then went wicketless against both the Melbourne Renegades and in a rematch with the Strikers. The Afghan was picked up by the Thunder after impressing with his performances in Australia during the T20 World Cup. He had been signed to a nine-game deal as a replacement for the Thunder's top draft pick David Willey, who withdrew from the tournament in mid-November.

The Thunder said no decision had been made on a replacement player, with the club to face the Brisbane Heat (twice), Hobart, Perth and the Sydney Sixers in games they had expected Farooqi to be available.

