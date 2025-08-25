Fatima Sana to lead, uncapped 20-year-old Eyman named in Pakistan's Women's World Cup 2025 squad Uncapped 20-year-old batter Eyman Fatima, who made her T20I debut earlier this year, has been included in Pakistan's 15-member squad for the upcoming Women's World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Pakistan also play South Africa in a three-match ODI series against South Africa ahead of the tournament.

Lahore:

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday, August 25 confirmed the 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in India and Sri Lanka, led by Fatima Sana. Sana, who was impressive in her first major tournament as captain in the last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE, will continue to lead the side as Pakistan kept most of their core squad, which played the qualifiers earlier this year, apart from a couple of names as the selection committee added the uncapped 20-year-old batter Eyman Fatima to the side.

Fatima has played three T20Is, but has yet to feature in the ODI format. Apart from Fatima, Sadaf Shamas has also been included in the World Cup squad.

"Additionally, two changes have been made from the 15-member squad that featured in the ICC Women’s CWC Qualifier. Eyman and Sadaf come into the squad in place of Gull Feroza and Najiha Alvi, who have been named in the five-member non-travelling reserves alongside Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar," the PCB said in a release.

The same squad will play the three-match ODI series against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from September 16 to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the World Cup. "The 15 players alongside five reserve players will take part in a 14-day pre-South Africa series camp from Friday, 29 August," the PCB statement added. South Africa are set to arrive in Lahore on September 12.

Pakistan will play all seven games at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium, with their campaign set to kick off on October 2. If Pakistan advance to the semi-final and final, those games will also take place in Colombo, otherwise Guwahati and Navi Mumbai are the backup venues, respectively.

Pakistan squad for Women's World Cup 2025: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Syeda Aroob Shah

Non-travelling reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar