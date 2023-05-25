Fate of Asia Cup most likely to be decided by May 28 - Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India

The fate of Asia Cup is hanging in balance ever since the BCCI has refused to travel to Pakistan for the tournament. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the designated hosts of Asia Cup, have presented multiple hybrid models to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and multiple reports have emerged stating that the said model would be accepted for the tournament. Meanwhile, a lot of things related to Asia Cup are likely to be finalised during the upcoming IPL 2023 final that is slated to be played on Sunday (May 28).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited the heads of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) to grace their presence during the IPL final. According to reports in Cricbuzz, it is being believed that there could be an announcement around the Asia Cup after the meeting among the Asian boards ahead of the IPL final.

"The respective presidents of the Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka Cricket Boards will grace the Tata IPL 2023 final to be held on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. We will hold discussions with them for outlining the future course of action in relation to Asia Cup 2023," BCCI Secretary and ACC Head Jay Shah said.

The report further adds that the hybrid model of around four matches in Pakistan and rest at the other venue is somwhat accepted but the main point of discussion is around the second venue. There has been a stand-off between PCB and other Asian boards with the designated hosts want to play matches in the UAE. But the likes of BCB and SLC have expressed concerns over the hot weather in the desert country in September when the Asia Cup is slated to happen.

It remains to be seen if the Asian boards come to some conclusion over the Asia Cup in the meeting on Sunday.

