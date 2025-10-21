Fast bowler ruled out, spinner sent home: Australia make key changes to squad ahead of 2nd ODI vs India Australia have made a few changes to their ODI squad for the second game of the three-match series against India in Adelaide. The second ODI is set to take place on Thursday (October 23), even as the hosts are leading the series 1-0.

Adelaide:

Australia are 1-0 ahead in the ongoing three-match ODI series against India, but they have made quite a few changes to their squad ahead of the second ODI in Adelaide on Thursday (October 23). Their left-arm pacer Ben Dwarshuis has been ruled out of the remainder of the series after not featuring in the opening game. He sustained a calf injury during the T20I series against New Zealand but is hopeful of making a comeback for the T20I series against India, starting on October 29.

Meanwhile, Australia have also released Matthew Kuhnemann from the ODI squad despite a terrific show in the rain-curtailed encounter in Perth. The left-arm spinner returned with figures of 2/26 in four overs but will not feature in the ODI series anymore, with Adam Zampa returning. The leg-spinner missed the series opener for the birth of his child but is back now for the last two ODIs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey is also back in the squad after missing the Perth ODI, as he was playing in the Sheffield Shield clash for South Australia as part of the preparation for the Ashes next month.

Australia set to make multiple changes in playing XI

Meanwhile, with multiple changes in the squad, Australia are set to make changes to their playing XI. Zampa and Carey will walk back into the setup as they are the first-choice players in the line-up. Despite faring well in the opening game, Josh Phillipe will have to make way for Carey, while Zampa will replace Kuhnemann as the lead spinner.

Interestingly, Josh Inglis will also join the squad for the third and final ODI and that might lead to Carey making way for him.

Australia likely playing XI for 2nd ODI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matt Short, Alex Carey (wk), Matthew Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Also Read