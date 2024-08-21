Faruque Ahmed appointed as new Bangladesh Cricket Board president

Follow us on Image Source : BCB/X Faruque Ahmed.

Faruque Ahmed replaced Nazmul Hasan as the new president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday, August 21. Former Bangladesh international and an ex-chief selector, Ahmed has taken the reins amid an ongoing crisis in the board.

Ahmed served as the chief selector of the Bangladesh Cricket Board twice. His first term saw him serve between 2003 to 2007 whereas his second term lasted from 2013 to 2016.

Notably, the 58-year-old had resigned without completing his second term as he was against the expansion of the three-member selection panel.

Uncertainty looms large over head coach Chandika Hathurusingha's future

Bangladesh men's head coach Chandika Hathurusingha is in Pakistan with the team for the two-match Test series and is willing to serve his term despite the ongoing instability in the board.

"I don't know what's happening back home. I have signed a contract till whatever the date. I am looking forward to serve the term," Hathurusingha had told reporters in Islamabad on Monday.

"If the board changes and the new people want to make a change, I am okay with that. If they want to continue with me, I am happy to continue."

Hathurusingha is confident that the Bangladesh team will do well irrespective of the pitches during the Test series. He believes that Bangladesh have all the "bases covered" and has high hopes from Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan.

"The Pindi pitch looks more favourable for fast bowling and batting. They also didn't pick any spinners. Lately, we have developed a lot of good fast bowlers in our rank as well. If the condition favours, they will do well. Shakib Al Hasan and Miraz are two world-class all-rounders. We have all our bases covered for whatever they throw at us."

"The fast bowlers did well in the World Cup where they had favourable conditions. It hasn't happened overnight. It developed in the last two years. They have not played 20 Tests altogether, so they are young fast bowlers compared to the Pakistan attack. I am really excited to see how they continue."