  5. Farooqi-Ghazanfar lead Afghanistan to historic first-ever win over South Africa in 1st ODI in Sharjah

The in-form pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled a memorable spell in the powerplay and youngster Allah Gazanfar picked his maiden international wickets to bowl out South Africa to their joint-seventh lowest ODI total of 106 bowling first.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 18, 2024 23:26 IST
AFG vs SA 1st ODI
Image Source : ACB/X Afghanistan vs South Africa 1st ODI in Sharjah on September 18

Afghanistan registered their first-ever win against South Africa in the first ODI match in Sharjah on Wednesday, September 18. With the majority of the players missing the series, South Africa were bowled out to just 106 against Afghanistan's impressive bowling attack. 

Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghan side also struggled early in the chase but managed to register an impressive six-wicket win to create history. In-form pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi emerged as the best bowler with four wickets while the young spinner Allah Gazanfar picked three for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan had previously failed to beat South Africa in two ODIs and three T20I encounters. But they excelled in every department at Sharjah Cricket Stadium to end their wait for the maiden win against the Proteas. 

AFG vs SA 1st ODI Scorecard

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Allah Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

South Africa Playing XI: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Jason Smith, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger.

More to follow...

