Fans welcome MS Dhoni in Guwahati ahead of Rajasthan Royals clash | WATCH Chennai Super Kings stalwart MS Dhoni was captured receiving a warm reception from the fans in Guwahati as he arrived ahead of his side's clash against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Both sides will face off in game 10 of the tournament on March 30.

The stage is set for game 11 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Rajasthan Royals are all set to host five-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on March 30. The game will be the third game of the season for both sides, and they will hope for a good performance.

Ahead of the clash, the Chennai Super Kings’ squad has reached Guwahati, and among the players is the franchise’s former skipper MS Dhoni as well. With the clash right around the corner, MS Dhoni was captured receiving a warm reception from the fans in Guwahati.

In a clip which has gone viral all over social media, Dhoni was seen arriving in Guwahati surrounded by tight security as the fans hounded him to catch a glimpse of the former Indian captain. It is interesting to note that Chennai Super Kings have played two games in the IPL 2025 so far. The five-time champions kicked off their campaign by takin on arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, and the side managed to put in a good showing, breezing past MI.

After a comfortable win against Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings followed it up by taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk. However, RCB put in an excellent performance in the game and toppled CSK at their home.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have played two games in the tournament as well. The side has registered losses in both matches, and they will hope for a good showing in the upcoming game. Royals took on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first game of the season, where they conceded 286 runs in the first innings, and could only score 242 in response. Furthermore, they went on to put in a subpar performance against Kolkata Knight Riders in their second game of the season, and lost that as well. With the clash against CSK approaching, RR will be hoping to heavily improve in their upcoming clash and hopefully win their first game of the season.