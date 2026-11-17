Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India's legendary captain, announced an end to his Indian Premier League (IPL) career on Tuesday. Soon afterwards, he was appointed as the mentor for his franchise, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), ahead of the next year's season.

But the writing was always on the wall for the 45-year-old wicket-keeper batter, as he kept dealing with frequent injuries. It is because of his injuries that Dhoni was unable to play even a single game of the IPL 2026, leaving many to speculate that he might unlikely play this year's season.

And on Tuesday, the Jersey Number 7 finally ended his IPL career.

'Fans proved me wrong'

Dhoni made an emotional post on photo-sharing app Instagram after his retirement. The former skipper, who is commonly referred as Thala by Chennai fans, said he was proved wrong by his supporters, as he shared a photo-video post.

"Fans proved me wrong, no better song to accept it," Dhoni said on Instagram, "maybe two versions were made so that I could commit the mistake and then accept it."

Conveyed decision via video call

The Chennai Super Kings have thanked Dhoni for his services. The franchise also revealed that Dhoni had revealed his decision on Saturday via video call.

In a video, CSK's co-owner Rupa Gurunath said when she met Dhoni a few months ago, he was not sure if he would be able to play in the upcoming season. And when the team was holding discussions for releases, Dhoni announced his decision, she said.

"We had gone through a lot of cricket discussions," she said, We were thinking about strategy for the next season, who we should think of picking. A lot of discussions went on and at the end of the call, Kasi (CEO) was just reading the list of releases and very quietly MS said, 'maybe you should add my name in'."

"You won't believe it, the video call just shut down at that moment. I called them back and told them, 'you know what, even the internet could not handle you not being able to play the next season'," she added.

Under his leadership, the CSK have won five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 titles. As he hangs his boots, we at India TV wish Dhoni the very best for the future.

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