Fans' entry for India's practice sessions disallowed for remainder of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian team's training session in Adelaide.

Fans will no longer be allowed to attend India's practice sessions for the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after chaos in the training session. As reported in PTI, fans passed 'rude' comments during India's open practice session on Tuesday.

Both the teams hit the nets ahead of the Pink-ball Test in Adelaide. While a handful of people attended Australia's training, thousands gathered to catch the Indian players in action from a close look. The practice facility stands in Adelaide are close to the nets.

"It was complete chaos. During the Australian training session, not more than 70-odd people turned up but during India's session, 3000 came. No one expected so many fans to turn up," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Notably, the fans' day in Sydney also stands cancelled. "There was another fans' day in Sydney (ahead of the fifth Test) which stands cancelled as players were very disturbed by the rude and insensitive comments that were passed (here)," he added.

The report further quoted an eye-witness, who saw fans badgering Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant to hit sixes and passing comments on the fitness of another player. "Virat (Kohli) and Shubman Gill could have been mobbed because of so many people. Some were doing Facebook live with friends and talking loudly just as the batter took the stance," he said.

"One supporter continuously urged a player to say 'hi' to him in Gujarati. Another particular cricketer was body-shamed," he said.

India and Australia are set to face each other in the second Test in Adelaide which will be a Pink-ball game from December 6 onwards. India are 1-0 up in the series after winning the Perth Test by a handsome margin of 295 runs.

They would be looking to double their lead in Adelaide of which they don't have good memories. This was the very venue where India were bowled out for their lowest Test total three years ago.