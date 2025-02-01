Fans breach security to meet Virat Kohli at Arun Jaitley Stadium: WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli

The match between Delhi and Railways at Arun Jaitley Stadium created tremendous buzz as thousands of people attended the Ranji Trophy game on Days 1 and 2. Star India batter Virat Kohli’s presence increased the popularity of the game and the Delhi and District Cricket Association’s (DDCA) decision to allow free entry only invited more spectators.

Meanwhile, on Day 3 of the match, a few fans breached security and entered the ground to meet the 36-year-old. They reached to Kohli, who was close to the crease and were seen hugging him before the security personnel intercepted and took them into custody. The three individuals are likely to have jumped the barricade to enter the playing field.

On the other hand, Kohli’s return to Ranji wasn’t a fruitful one. After a devastating tour to Australia, BCCI asked international cricketers to focus on domestic tournaments and to honour that, the Delhi-born was back in the red-ball tournament. However, he failed to get going as the veteran made only six runs. Pacer Himangshu Sangwan picked up the prized wicket.

Nevertheless, captain Ayush Badoni and Sumit Mathur played valuable knocks to keep the scoreboard ticking. Badoni made 99 runs while Mathur added 86 as Delhi posted 374 runs on board. They secured a 133-run lead, which could prove to be enough for them to win the match by an innings.

Railways had a nervous start in the second innings as openers Suraj Ahuja and Vivek Singh departed early. Mohammad Saif and Upendra Yadav tried to stitch a partnership but it didn’t work either. They were reduced to 82 for seven at one stage. Shivam Sharma was the star with the ball for Delhi in the second innings as the pacer clinched four. They would hope to keep up with the momentum to pick the remaining three wickets to win the match comfortably.