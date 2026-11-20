Former Australia cricketer Usman Khawaja has rocked world cricket. He recently came out with his biography ‘Sabr’, where he talked about a variety of topics. One of the biggest topics from his book was the infamous sandpaper gate back in 2018, when Australia toured South Africa.

It is worth noting that Khawaja revealed that everyone in the team knew about the sandpaper usage, and it was not just the trio of Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, and Steve Smith.

Speaking on the same, former South Africa cricketer Fanie de Villiers took centre stage and branded Khawaja as the biggest traitor that he has ever seen and that he has betrayed all of his teammates.

“I want to go on the record and say I think Khawaja is probably the biggest traitor that I’ve ever seen ... over my last 40, 50 years of watching the game. He’s broken every single code of conduct that one can think of. He’s sold out his fellow players … this is not about right or wrong. The wrong has already been handled. It’s already been part of Australian cricket, and it’s sad that it happened,” De Villiers was quoted as saying by nine.com.au.

"But this guy has brought everything to the fore again. He's brought Australian cricket in disrepute all over again, breaking down of friendships, the code of conduct that one has within the team, he's done everything wrong one can think of,” he added.

De Villiers gave his take on Pat Cummins’ statement

It is interesting to note that Australia skipper Pat Cummins had recently come forward and hosted a long press conference where he denied having any knowledge about the use of sandpaper.

“I think both (Cummins and Bancroft) have been sincere in what they’re saying,” he said on Nine’s Today. “I’ve been around long enough and have investigated various problems of this kind, where people have sworn black and blue that they were telling the truth, and you eventually find out that they both were being sincere. It's possible to utter what is objectively false, but not do so with any kind of inclination to lie. So I think it's something still in the middle of that that needs to be explored,” he added.

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