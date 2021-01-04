Fan trolls out-of-form Steve Smith, Joe Burns during New Zealand vs Pakistan second Test

Image Source : TWITTER Fan trolls out-of-form Steve Smith, Joe Burns at Hagley Oval

Australia batsmen Steve Smith and Joe Burns were on Monday trolled by a fan during the second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch for their poor run of form.

Burns and Smith have both failed to contribute to the scoreboard in the two matches they played in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series. Burns, barring an unbeaten 51 at Adelaide Oval in the Pink Ball opener against India, has shown significant struggle against the new ball. Smith, on the other hand, managed scores of 1, 1*, 0 and 8, a rare slump in his Test form that saw him slip to the third position in the ICC Test rankings.

During the second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan, a fan was spotted holding a poster which read: "Cricket Bats for Sale, Barely Used Call: S. Smith, J. Burns @Cricket Australia."

Burns has been dropped from the Australia Test squad for the third and fourth game and David Warner and Will Pucovski have been added. Burns headed to the ongoing Big Bash League later, but his poor form continued as he was dismissed for only one run in his first appearance this season for Brisbane Heat.

Smith, who hasn't scored a Test century since August 2019, has however been retained and is eager to shrug off his poor run of form in the ongoing series.