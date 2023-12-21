Fan asks MS Dhoni to support RCB and win them a title, CSK skipper's response breaks social media | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni is gearing up for the new season of the Indian Premier League after guiding his team to a record-equalling fifth IPL title last season. Dhoni, who underwent knee surgery post-IPL 2023, is set to lead his team into another season as he guns for more glory in his cabinet. While CSK and MI have been the two most decorated franchises, star-studded RCB have not been on the winning podium ever.

Dhoni was recently seen at an event, where he was requested to support the Bangalore-based franchisee and win them a title. "I am a die-hard RCB fan from 16 years. Like the way you have won five titles for CSK, I want you to come to support us and win one title for us," a fan requested.

Dhoni then replied to the question. "They are a very good team. But what you also need to know is that in cricket, everything doesn't go according to plan. So If you're talking about the IPL, all the 10 teams, more often than not, if they have the good players, all of them are very strong teams," Dhoni said.

"The problem arises if you're missing a few players because of injury or reasons like that. So they have a very good team and everyone has a fair chance in the IPL. As of now, I have so many things to worry about in my own team. I'd like to wish every team all the very best. But I can't really do more than that because imagine me going out of the way to help other teams, how will our fans feel?" he added.

WATCH the video here:

RCB have come closest to winning IPL thrice when they played the finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016, where they were defeated by Deccan Chargers, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, respectively. Last season, the Bangalore-based franchise finished at the 6th place as they failed to reach the playoffs. RCB needed a win against Gujarat Titans for a spot in the last four, but they went down in the final league stage match.

Latest Cricket News