IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of opening clash between India and Pakistan

India and Pakistan are set to lock horns on Sunday in their opening match of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne. Ahead of the high-voltage match, Pakistan's star batter Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the first game.

Lethal batsman Fakhar Zaman will miss out on the match due to an injury. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam confirmed the same. " Fakhar hasn't recovered fully. It will take him one or two matches," he said.

Babar also spoke about Shan Masood who sustained a head injury during net practice on Saturday.

"Shan Masood has recovered," Babar said. "All the test reports look good. He is ready for tomorrow. We haven't yet seen the pitch. We know an XI in the back of the mind, but we will confirm it when we see the wicket."

The last time India faced Pakistan in the mega event was back in the year 2021 in Dubai. In the match, Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets.

Full Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood.

