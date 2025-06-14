Faf du Plessis takes exceptional diving catch in MLC 2025 clash against MI New York: Watch Star Texas Super Kings batter Faf du Plessis took a stunning diving catch to dismiss Michael Bracewell in game 2 of the ongoing MLC 2025 where Texas Super Kings took on MI New York in Oakland. Du Plessis' catch has quickly gone viral all over social media.

Oakland:

Texas Super Kings’ Faf du Plessis captured all the limelight with yet another stunning fielding display during the ongoing MLC (Major League Cricket) 2025. Texas Super Kings took on MI New York in the 2nd game of the tournament at the Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, on June 14.

After Texas Super Kings posted a total of 185 runs in the first innings, the side hoped to put in a similar showing with the ball in the second innings and limit MI New York. There were many moments from the game that made the fans take notice, but it was the excellent fielding of Faf du Plessis that stole the limelight.

Michael Bracewell came out to bat for New York in the middle order and aimed at taking on Adam Milne. Aiming to play the shot on the offside, the elevation in the shot saw Faf du Plessis take his chance as the 40-year-old grabbed an exceptional diving catch.

Savage and Conway help Super Kings post big total

Speaking of the game between Texas Super Kings and MI New York, the clash began with Super Kings coming in to bat first. Devon Conway opened the innings with a brilliant 65-run knock, with Calvin Savage going unbeaten on a score of 53 runs in 34 deliveries as Super Kings posted a total of 185 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for New York, Michael Bracewell was the highest wicket-taker in the first innings with two wickets to his name. Ehsan Adil, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Sunny Patel took one wicket each as well.

Adam Milne ensures’ Super Kings’ victory

Furthermore, as MI New York came out to chase down the target, the side got off to a subpar start as openers Agni Chopra and Quinton de Kock departed on scores of five and eight runs, respectively. Monank Patel added 62 runs in 44 deliveries, alongside Michael Bracewell who added 38 runs as well.

However, Super Kings’ bowlers ensured that MI New York were unable to chase the target. Adam Milne was the star of the show with three wickets to his name. Noor Ahmad and Mohammad Mohsin took one wicket as well.

Also Read: