Faf du Plessis surpasses Rahul Dravid in major captaincy record list during MI vs DC IPL 2025 clash Faf du Plessis stood as captain in Delhi Capitals' clash against Mumbai Indians as Axar Patel was down due to sickness. Meanwhile, Du Plessis has surpassed Indian legend Rahul Dravid in a major captaincy record in the Indian Premier League.

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals veteran Faf du Plessis surpassed Indian icon Rahul Dravid in a major captaincy record in the Indian Premier League 2025. Du Plessis, who continues to inspire the fans with his sublime fitness at 40, went past Dravid during Delhi Capitals' clash against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, May 21.

Du Plessis led the Capitals as Axar Patel missed out due to 'sickness'. The veteran South African led DC in the clash against MI aged 42y and 312d. He has now become the fourth-oldest captain in the history of the tournament, surpassing Dravid, who was 40y and 133d old when he last captained Rajasthan Royals. Notably, the oldest captain to lead a franchise is MS Dhoni at 43 and 317d.

Oldest captains to lead in IPL:

43y 317d - MS Dhoni

41y 249d - Shane Warne

41y 185d - Adam Gilchrist

40y 312d - Faf du Plessis

40y 133d - Rahul Dravid

Du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl first against MI at the Wankhede Stadium. "(On Axar) Unfortunately for him, really sick in the last two days, down with flu, so we wish him all the best. He's been excellent for us this season, and we'll definitely miss him today. What an opportunity! If you ask any team, the last game of the season, you have a crack at getting to the top four, you'll smile and you'll grab that opportunity with both hands. Playing a good team today, we are ready for it. We haven't been at our best in the last 5-6 games.

"Every day there's a new opportunity, looks a bit different to a normal Wankhede wicket, a bit dry, so we're sticking with the tone of the campaign and chasing. Axar is not there, Axar is two players - fantastic spinner and a great batter, so it's difficult to replace that. We don't have a like-for-like. We'll see how it goes," Du Plessis said at the toss.

"It's been under covers for a couple of days, rain has been around. We would have liked to bowl as well, but it's okay. Every game is important from now onwards. If we want to go ahead, we want to play our best cricket. The boys are very excited. On a lot of things, we've been spot-on. (Best yet to come?) Yes, definitely, I don't think we've had a complete game. We'd like to tick all the boxes, play some really dominating cricket. If we can do that tonight, it'd be very nice. They (crowd) have been fantastic. They have backed us even when we weren't on a roll in the initial stage. One change, Mitch (Santner) comes, back, Bosch misses out," MI skipper Hardik Pandya said at the toss.