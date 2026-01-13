Faf du Plessis ruled out of remainder of SA20 season, Joburg Super Kings announce new captain Joburg Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis has been ruled out of the rest of the SA20 season with a right thumb ligament tear requiring surgery. His absence casts doubt over his participation in the upcoming PSL. Donovan Ferreira has been appointed as new captain.

Johannesburg:

Joburg Super Kings have been dealt a major setback midway through the SA20 season after captain Faf du Plessis was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament due to a ligament tear. The veteran batter picked up the issue during JSK’s clash against MI Cape Town on January 10, and medical assessments have since confirmed the seriousness of the problem.

The franchise later announced that du Plessis has suffered a ligament tear in his right thumb, an injury that will require surgical intervention. As a result, his SA20 campaign has been brought to a premature end. The timeline for his recovery has not yet been established, raising concerns over his availability for the upcoming Pakistan Super League, where he was expected to feature. Meanwhile, JSK publicly expressed its support for the 41-year-old following the diagnosis.

“All our love with you, skipper. Faf du Plessis has been ruled out of the remainder of the SA20 season after suffering a right thumb ligament tear, requiring surgical repair. Our best wishes are with you,” the statement read.

Despite losing their captain, Joburg Super Kings remain firmly in contention. The side is currently placed third on the SA20 points table with 17 points, having registered three wins from five matches. Maintaining that position without their most experienced campaigner will be one of the team’s biggest challenges in the weeks ahead.

This season, the former South Africa international struggled with the bat, contributing 135 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 151.68.

JSK announce new captain

Joburg have announced Donovan Ferrira as the new captain for the remainder of the season. He has made 92 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 184. His first assignment in charge will be against two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape on January 14 at St. George’s Park.