Faf du Plessis leads from the front, smashes quickfire century to take Texas Super Kings over the line

New Delhi:

The MLC (Major League Cricket) 2026 season began with Texas Super Kings taking on Seattle Orcas. The two sides met at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on June 19, and the game belonged entirely to veteran South Africa batter Faf du Plessis.

The clash began with Seattle Orcas coming in to bat first, and the side’s openers took the game straight to the attack. Tim Seifert completed his century, scoring 104 runs in 66 deliveries, with Shayan Jahangir amassing 78 runs in 47 deliveries as Orcas posted a total of 220 runs in the first innings of the game.

Chasing down the mammoth target, the game was all but over for Texas Super Kings. Backing on 41-year-old skipper Faf du Plessis, the veteran Proteas batter proved that age is just a number and smashed his fourth MLC century. He completed his ton in 45 deliveries and ended up scoring 113* runs in 52 balls.

His performance was crucial in Super Kings chasing down the target as the side won the game in 18.3 overs, registering a six-wicket victory to kick off the new season in style.

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Faf du Plessis reflected on his performance after the game

After the clash, Faf du Plessis took centre stage and talked about his performance. He opened up about how he loved batting on the Dallas surface and wished for the entire tournament to be held at the venue.

“It's a great wicket, I always love batting here, wish the whole tournament were here. Was under pressure with the ball, they got a big score and ended with two sixes at the back-end. But we cracked the game open during the batting PP. They batted well, but you could see it was a good wicket, the ball came on nicely and I was proud of the way the boys came back,” Du Plessis said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

With the win against Seattle Orcas secured, the side will be taking on San Francisco Unicorns next. The two sides will meet in the 4th game of the tournament in Dallas on June 20.

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