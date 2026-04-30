Faf du Plessis, Jonty Rhodes, Klaasen join hands for ETPL’s Rotterdam franchise

New Delhi:

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and ex-Proteas cricketers Jonty Rhodes and Heinrich Klaasen have joined hands to co-own the Rotterdam franchise, the fifth team in the upcoming European T20 Premier League (ETPL). Moreover, Du Plessis will be the captain of the team in the inaugural season of the European tournament that will be played from August 26 to September 20, 2026.

The announcement marks a milestone for a league that is rapidly establishing itself as one of the most anticipated new competitions in world cricket, set to debut across six European cities this August. Across 33 matches, six city-based franchises Glasgow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast, and Rotterdam will vie for honours in what marks a watershed moment for the sport in Europe.

Rhodes excited to be part of this journey

Former Proteas star Rhodes, known as the fielding legend, highlighted the European nations’ impressive performances at the ICC events and expressed his excitement to be part of the franchise. “The ETPL presents a compelling opportunity. We've already seen glimpses of Europe's cricketing potential on the global stage, especially at recent ICC events. What the region now needs is a strong commercial framework to unify and elevate this ecosystem. The ETPL offers exactly that, creating pathways to identify, nurture, and scale talent, and ultimately strengthening the game across Europe. I'm excited to be part of this journey,” Rhodes said.

Du Plessis takes first step in team ownership, Klaasen excited too

Du Plessis, who has been associated with several franchise leagues around the world, including the IPL, this move marks the first step towards team ownership, an opportunity beyond the cricket boundaries. “It's special to join Jonty and Klassy in acquiring a franchise in the ETPL. This is my first step into team ownership, and the timing couldn't be better with European cricket gaining real momentum. Having experienced franchise leagues across the world, I see immense potential in what the ETPL is building. I'm looking forward to contributing both on and off the field and helping shape a strong cricketing culture within our team,” he said.

Heinrich Klaasen said: “Rotterdam is a city defined by ambition, and that’s exactly the mindset we want this franchise to embody. European cricket is clearly on the rise, and I’ve seen across the global T20 circuit how the right investment and structure can unlock a market’s full potential. We’re not just here to own a team, we're here to build something the city and its fans can truly be proud of. I’m excited to get started.”

Abhishek Bachchan welcomes Proteas icons in the league

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan, a co-owner of the ETPL welcomes the three icons in the franchise’s ownership role. “It's an honour to welcome three stalwarts of the game into franchise ownership within the ETPL. The league continues to gather momentum with globally respected names investing in its vision. Ownership groups like this set the standard for what the ETPL aims to create, both on and off the field. Together, we are committed to building something truly transformative for the sport in Europe,” he said.

Huib van Walsem, CEO, Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB), said: "The arrival of Jonty Rhodes, Faf du Plessis, and Heinrich Klaasen as franchise owners in Rotterdam marks an encouraging development for cricket in the Netherlands. At KNCB, we have long believed in the immense potential of the Dutch cricketing ecosystem, and the involvement of such experienced cricket figures will bring both competitive cricket and attract quality talent to the region. It is a positive moment for us and an opportunity to support the continued growth of the sport, strengthen grassroots development, create clearer pathways for young players, and further develop cricket across the Netherlands.”

Dhiraj Malhotra, Co-founder, ETPL, said: “With decades of experience in franchise cricket, I have seen firsthand how critical the pedigree and vision of franchise owners are to the long-term success of a league. Jonty, Faf and Klaasen bring not just global experience and deep cricketing insight, but also a strong commitment to mentoring young talent, which will be invaluable in building both the team and the wider cricket ecosystem in Europe.”

The Rotterdam announcement adds to an already star-studded ownership landscape across the league. The Amsterdam franchise is backed by Steve Waugh and hockey legend Jamie Dwyer. Belfast is co-owned by Glenn Maxwell, while Edinburgh is backed by Kyle Mills and Nathan McCullum. Glasgow is co-owned by Chris Gayle.

Also Read | Chris Gayle becomes co-owner of Glasgow Mugafians in European T20 League, tournament to start from August 26