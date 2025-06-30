Faf du Plessis equals Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler's T20 record with exceptional century against MI New York Texas Super Kings' skipper Faf du Plessis was exceptional for his side in their clash against MI New York. Playing an unbeaten knock of 103* runs, Du Plessis hit his 8th century in T20 cricket, equalling the tally of Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler, and many more.

Dallas:

Game 21 of the ongoing MLC (Major League Cricket) saw Texas Super Kings taking on MI New York. Both sides locked horns at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, on June 29. The clash saw Texas Super Kings coming in to bat first, and it was the side’s opener, Faf du Plessis, who captured all the limelight right from the get-go.

Opening the innings, Du Plessis amassed 103* runs in 53 deliveries, and his masterful knock helped Super Kings post a total of 223 runs in the first innings of the game. It is worth noting that the century for Du Plessis was the 8th one of his T20 career.

The ton saw him become the player with the joint fourth-most centuries in T20 cricket. It is worth noting that former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle (22) holds the record of most T20 centuries to his name, with Babar Azam (11) in second place. Furthermore, Rilee Russouw and Virat Kohli occupy third place with 9 centuries each to their name.

The fourth spot in the rankings is shared by Michael Klinger, Aaron Finch, Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, and now Faf du Plessis as well, with 8 centuries each to their names.

Faf du Plessis continues to rack up records in MLC

It is also worth noting that Du Plessis’ 103* run knock against MI New York was his third century in the MLC, which is the most of any batter in the tournament’s history. At 41 years old, the Super Kings’ skipper continues to defy his age and prove that age is just a number.

Du Plessis-Ferreira propel Texas Super Kings to mammoth total

Speaking of the ongoing game between Texas Super Kings and MI New York, the game saw Super Kings get off to a shaky start as opener Smit Patel departed on a score of three runs. Furthermore, Saiteja Mukkamalla and Marcus Stoinis added 25 runs on the board each.

Apart from Du Plessis’ 103-run knock, Donovan Ferreira impressed with the bat, scoring 53 runs in 20 deliveries as Texas Super Kings posted a total of 223 runs in the first innings of the game.

