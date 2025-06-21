Faf du Plessis equals elite T20 record with century vs San Francisco Unicorns in MLC Faf du Plessis scored a century for Texas Super Kings in MLC, joining Babar Azam and Michael Klinger with seven T20 tons as captain. Babar has seven in 144 matches, Faf in 202, and Klinger in 120. Virat Kohli follows closely with five in 193 games.

Texas Super Kings skipper Faf du Plessis delivered a brilliant performance, smashing a century against the San Francisco Unicorns at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas in the ongoing Major League Cricket. With this knock, the South Africa international joined Babar Azam and Michael Klinger with seven T20 centuries as captain, the most in the format's history.

Babar has scored seven T20 centuries in 144 matches as captain, while Faf has reached the figure in 202 games. Klinger, a former Australia cricketer, had scored seven tons in 120 matches as captain. Star India batter Virat Kohli is right after the trio, with five centuries to his name in 193 matches as captain.

Most centuries as captain in T20s

Captains Centuries in T20 Babar Azam 7 Faf du Plessis 7 Michael Clinger 7 Virat Kohli 5 James Vince 5

TSK suffer defeat despite Faf’s brilliance

Courtesy of Faf’s 51-ball 100, Texas posted 198 runs in the first innings. Saiteja Mukkamalla supported him well in the middle with a knock of 38 runs off 24 balls, but apart from that, other TSK players struggled to get going. Opener Devon Conway scored only 23 runs off the same number of balls, while Marcus Stoinis made 1 off three and Daryl Mitchell 10 off 10. Texas could have easily posted over 230 runs in the middle, but the batting unit disappointed heavily.

When it came to the chase, Matthew Short and Finn Allen gave the perfect start that was needed. The Australia international made 61 runs off 29 balls, while Allen smashed 78 off 35. The two set the platform for a comfortable chase. Batting at number three, Jake Fraser-McGurk made 37 runs off 25 balls. Later, Sanjay Krishnamurthi and Hassan Khan got the job done, with 22 balls remaining.

With the win, San Francisco remain at the top of the points table. They are undefeated so far in the season, winning all four matches. Texas, on the other hand, are second with six points. They suffered their first defeat of the campaign.