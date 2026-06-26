Eyes on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as India face Ireland in 1st T20I; predicting probable Playing XI

New Delhi:

Eyes will be glued on the 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as India take on Ireland for the first of the two T20Is on June 26 in Belfast. Sooryavanshi could well become the youngest Indian to make an international debut as the long-standing Sachin Tendulkar record might be broken anytime soon.

Sooryavanshi has set the stage alight with his jaw-dropping performances in the Indian Premier League and for junior India teams. He scored a marvellous century in the U19 World Cup final against England earlier in the year and had butchered 94 in the recent Tri-Nation A Series final against Sri Lanka A. He had forced his way into the Indian team, chief selector Ajit Agarkar had admitted while naming India's squads for the Ireland and England T20Is. "I think he just has picked himself really," Agarkar had said.

Will Sooryavanshi get his debut?

There were strong possibilities of the teenage sensation making his debut in the Ireland series, but batting coach Sitanshu Kotak had hinted it might not be the case as the RR star might have to play the waiting game. "The people who are already performing should never be ignored - that's what I believe in. There are people who are already scoring and helping the team win," Kotak said, referring to Sooryavanshi and the established openers.

"Obviously, given the BCCI's structure [of cricket], new and talented players will keep coming [into the side]. It's good that there is healthy competition, and I feel everyone who comes in should wait for their own right time to play." This might mean that the 15-year-old will be sitting out for now with the other established openers set to keep their places.

India's Probable Playing XI for 1st Ireland T20I

In case Sooryavanshi sits out, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson are set to open the innings, with Ishan Kishan being the designated No.3 after his stupendous recent performances. Newly-appointed T20I captain Shreyas Iyer would likely slot in at No.4, the same place where the axed skipper Suryakumar Yadav used to play.

Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube would be the finishers at No.5 and 6, with additional power from Washington Sundar and Axar Patel at No.7 and 8. The latter can be used as a floater too. Harshit Rana might be the No.9, with Arshdeep Singh being the first-pace option. One of Prince Yadav, Prasidh Krishna or Ravi Bishnoi would be the final one to make their way in the team.

Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav/Prasidh Krishna/Ravi Bishnoi

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