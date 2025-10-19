'Extremely frustrating': Sophie Devine expresses her disappointment with Women's World Cup scheduling New Zealand women's skipper Sophie Devine recently came forward and expressed her frustration with the scheduling of the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup 2025. With many games being washed out, she talked about frustrating it is.

New Zealand were set to win the game, but rain ensured that no result was possible in the game. Notably, the White Ferns have four points in five matches and are in a tricky spot for qualification to the knockout stages.

Speaking on the same, Devine expressed her discontent and opined how frustrating it is not to get results in matches where it should be possible.

"You must feel we were in a decent position today, you just needed the rain to hold off, and unfortunately, it didn't happen today. It's extremely frustrating. You wait four years for a World Cup, and to have rain play such a massive part in it, it is disappointing,” Devine was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"Hopefully, in future editions, they might consider starting games earlier in the day. We've obviously seen here that the rain usually comes in the afternoon, so there's a real opportunity to play these matches at 10 or 11 AM and actually get a game in. All the teams want to play cricket. You've waited so long to be here, you want to test yourself against the best, and to be scuppered by rain is a real shame for me,” she added.

Devine talked about the prospect of taking on India

It is worth noting that New Zealand are slated to take on India next in the tournament. The two sides will take on each other on October 23, and Devine cannot wait to take on the hosts.

"It's a big challenge, but we're really excited about it. I know the girls don't need any extra motivation to take them on. We'll head back to India tomorrow and look forward to those challenges. We were so focused on these games here in Colombo, we wanted to give them our full focus,” she said.