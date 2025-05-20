Extra time for IPL 2025 league stage matches extended due to rain threat The matches in the league stage of the Indian Premier League 2025 have been washed out due to rain. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided that the remaining league-stage matches of the tournament will have an extra 120 minutes for the completion of a match.

New Delhi:

The extra time for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2025 league stage matches has been extended, the IPL body announced on Tuesday. The extra time for the league-stage matches has been increased due to the rain threat and early monsoon onset in India after the resumption of the tournament following a brief suspension.

With effect from the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals clash on Tuesday, all league stage matches will have 120 minutes of extra time to complete matches, an addition of 60 minutes. The playoffs already have 120 minutes of extra time for completion of the match, while the remaining league stage matches will also get the same amount of extra time now.

"Similar to the playoffs stage, an additional one hour will be allocated to the playing conditions for the remaining matches of the league stage, starting Tuesday, 20 May," the IPL body said in a statement.

With the extra two-hour allowance now, a full 20-overs match can start as late as 5.30 pm for the afternoon game, while the evening matches can begin as late as 9.30 pm. Notably, the cut-off time for a five-over contest will also increase due to this change. For an afternoon match, the cut-off time will be 7.56 pm (including a 10-minute changeover), while the evening matches can start as late as 11.56 pm for five-over contests.

Venues for IPL 2025 playoffs confirmed

Meanwhile, the venues for the playoff matches for the Indian-cash rich league have also been announced. As per the announcement, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the Qualifier 2 and the final, while the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh, Mullanpur will host the Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator.

"After 70 action-packed league-stage matches filled with energy, drama, thrill, and entertainment; the spotlight will shift to the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh as it gears up to host the much-awaited Qualifier 1 - featuring the top-two ranked sides on Thursday, May 29 followed by an engrossing Eliminator clash on Friday, 30 May," the IPL statement added.

"The excitement will elevate further as Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket stadium in the world will host an electrifying Qualifier 2 and the grand Final. The Qualifier 2, to be played between the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator, will take place on Sunday, June 1. The highly-anticipated summit clash, which will crown the winner of the 18th Season of TATA IPL, is set to be played on Tuesday, June 3," the statement added.