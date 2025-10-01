Extra spinner or third pacer? Conditions in Ahmedabad might dictate India’s playing XI for 1st Test against WI The conditions might be a bit batter friendly in Ahmedabad with the curator reportedly leaving a bit of grass for the first Test against the West Indies. India did well levelling the England series 2-2 and would be keen to improve upon their home show after the New Zealand debacle last year.

Ahmedabad :

It will take some time for the horrors and wounds of Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai to be nipped in the bud and chief selector Ajit Agarkar himself hoped that the last year's New Zealand debacle was past them as the Indian men's team begins the new home Test season, featuring the West Indies and the Test champions South Africa. And given it's just a total of four Tests and the difference in the opponents is quite huge, the Men in Blue seemed to be playing around with the conditions.

The elongated monsoon season has meant the build-up in Ahmedabad has been under clouds, which have played hide and seek with the sun and the next few days could be like that with the humidity set to remain in the late 70s to early 70s. Amid a muggy weather, India have chosen to go with a green wicket, which is likely to be good for batting.

As per reports, the two games against the West Indies will be prepared keeping the batters' interests in mind, while the turners might be kept for when South Africa arrive on the Indian shores. So, how do India go about making their playing XI for an opposition, that just had a 27 all-out in the home series and hasn't been doing well in international cricket on a surface, which might suit the batters?

Well, firstly, this series will give a look into what the Indian batting could look like for the next year and a half in Test cricket with Devdutt Padikkal being backed at No 5 ahead of Karun Nair and maybe Sarfaraz Khan, even though Agarkar mentioned that he was injured. Secondly, since the games are now at home, will Kuldeep Yadav finally get a chance or will it be another occasion of India needing batting depth against a bowling line-up, which will be without two of its lead seamers in Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph?

Shubman Gill hinted at playing a third pacer on a green wicket, which makes the selection of Nitish Kumar Reddy interesting but where does that leave India with the selection of spinners? If Reddy plays, then do India go in with an extra batter in Padikkal or have all three of Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav to shore up both the departs, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj take care of the pace bowling?

That prospect does look a bit interesting given how the head coach Gautam Gambhir has operated, it won't be a surprise if Kuldeep Yadav is left out again in the favour of all-rounders, despite having a record-breaking Asia Cup with the ball.

India's likely playing XI for first Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar/Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah