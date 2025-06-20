Extra batter? Bowling or batting all-rounder? Selection conundrum awaits India in Leeds as new era kicks off India will be up against England in a five-match Test series starting at Headingley on June 20. It is the beginning of a new era for the Indian team under Shubman Gill and how they line up in terms of combination will play a huge role in deciding how the visitors go about it in England.

Leeds (England):

India will take on England in a five-match series starting Friday, June 20. This is a very different-looking Indian team sans Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin; hence, there's no baggage, but a SENA tour comes with a lot of baggage on its own and the young captain Shubman Gill will have his hands full. It is a mix of youth and experience for India but the last couple of series haven't been as auspicious as they would have liked. If this young Indian team can start afresh without any set of pre-determined burden or pressure, it might be an interesting series.

England tours are probably one of the toughest because the conditions dictate the proceedings as equally as the opposition, sometimes even more. Look at how the WTC final panned out last week, 14 wickets fell on each of the first two days of the Test match and then the conditions changed drastically, the sun was out and even the last pair for Australia added 59 runs and the rest, as they say, is history. If the conditions stay what they are currently at Headingley, as has been reported, there will be big runs on offer for both teams and how India can neutralise the Bazball challenge will be decisive.

If anything, this Indian team has learnt from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy debacle, an extra pace-bowling option might be helpful, especially given Jasprit Bumrah's workload concerns and hence, the selection of Shardul Thakur. To his credit, Thakur has broken down the door of selection with consistent performances with bat and ball and has also performed in England in the past - has a half-century to his name in the WTC Final no less.

Shardul's presence will also give a bit of a breather and comfort to the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Bumrah, who won't have to literally break their back. Hence, Nitish Reddy might miss out or can India play the Andhra all-rounder for a pure batter at 7?