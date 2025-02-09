Explained: Why did England name coaches Marcus Trescothick and Paul Collingwood as substitute fielders?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Marcus Trescothik and Paul Collingwood

England named coaches Marcus Trescothik and Paul Collingwood as their substitute fielders for the second ODI against India at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The visitors are currently dealing with plenty of injuries as all-rounder Jacob Bethell is ruled out, owing to a hamstring injury. Tom Banton has been added to the squad for the third ODI of the series. On the other hand, keeper-batter Jamie Smith is nursing a calf injury and ace pacer Jofra Archer is given a break to manage his workload.

With that, the Jos Buttler-led side was left with no other players and option but to name Trescothik and Collingwood as substitute fielders. During the mid-innings break, former cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who is part of the broadcast unit, hilariously revealed that his former teammates asked him to join in the park in case England needed an extra fielder in the second innings.

Meanwhile, England posted 304 runs in the first innings. Opener Ben Duckett played a good knock of 65 runs off 56 deliveries, that set the tone for the team. Batting at three, Joe Root played an important knock of 69 runs off 72 deliveries. He was out of the ODI team for over 15 months and on his return, he struggled in Nagpur but in Cuttack, the veteran lived up to the potential.

Captain Buttler played a decent cameo, scoring 34 runs off 35, while Liam Livingstone scored 41 off 32. The Three Lions needed someone who could finish the game well for them and take over 320 but the firepower was missing.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja bowled beautifully, picking up three wickets for 35 runs in his 10 overs. Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami were slightly expensive while Varun Chakravarthy was sensational on his debut, conceding 54 runs in his 10 overs and picking up the wicket of Phil Salt.