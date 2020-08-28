Expectant father Virat Kohli likely to travel to Australia in December

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli and Anushka after India's Test series win in Australia in January 2019

While fans of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma expressed happiness and congratulated the couple over the pregnancy news with the two expecting their first child in January next year, Cricket Australia is keeping fingers crossed over the availability of the Indian cricket team skipper for the summer blockbuster Down Under.

India and Australia will be playing the Border-Gavaskar series starting December 3 this year, and a key Indian cricket board (BCCI) official told Reuters on Friday that Kohli will be available for the contest.

Earlier on Thursday, Kohli shared a social media post announcing the news of his wife’s pregnancy which immediately went viral while garnering congratulatory messages in aplenty.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

“He’s available for the tour, at least he has not said anything to the contrary,” the official, who asked to remain anonymous, told Reuters.

“Now, if he has to come back in the middle of the tour, he has not said anything about that either. Of course, there’s plenty of time before the series.”

The tour will begin with the opener in Gabbe followed by a pink-ball Test in Adelaide, Boxing-Day Test in Melbourne and New Year's Test in Sydney. The tour also comprises three Twenty20 Internationals and an equal number of one-day internationals to be played on either side of the Test series.

